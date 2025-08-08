Leapmotor begins importing cars to Brazil as well

Leapmotor has advanced another stage in its preparations for its arrival in Brazil, with the import of the first units of the brand’s cars into the country. The arrival of the cars is another stage in Leapmotor’s preparations to start selling in Brazil. Its debut in the country will take place in 2025, with the C10 and B10 electrified SUVs. The models will be sold through a network of dealerships spread across the main cities in Brazil.

“The arrival of the first Leapmotor in Brazil is an important step in the great challenge of implementing an unprecedented brand in the country. This phase has been successfully completed thanks to the expertise of Stellantis,” comments Fernando Varela, Leapmotor’s vice-president for South America. “This step comes shortly after we appointed the brand’s first dealers in Brazil, who will start selling Leapmotor’s innovative electrified vehicles in 2025,” he concludes.

The arrival of the first models in Brazil also adopted innovative processes such as Leapmotor’s cars, with the waterborne import system. This is a tool in which the cars, from a legal and bureaucratic point of view, are imported before the ship even arrives at the port of Santos (SP).

As a result, once the ship has docked, there is no need to wait for the documentation to clear before unloading. In this first batch, different configurations of the C10 SUV were imported, which will make up Leapmotor’s range in Brazil alongside the B10. The entire process was recorded in exclusive photos and videos, available on Leapmotor’s press site and social networks.

Sales success in China

Leapmotor’s arrival in Brazil comes amid a historic moment for the brand: in July 2025, Leapmotor broke its monthly sales record, with 50,129 units delivered globally, an increase of 126% over the previous year. This result consolidated Leapmotor as the leader among electric vehicle start-ups in China, reaffirming its strength as a high-performance brand with a focus on technology and affordability.

In the first half of this year, Leapmotor’s sales volume in China was even more significant, surpassing 220,000 vehicles delivered to customers. In 2024, Leapmotor ended the year with almost 294,000 registered cars.

In addition to strengthening its international presence through the joint venture with Stellantis, Leapmotor is bringing to Brazil solutions adapted to the local reality – such as REEV motorization, which guarantees greater autonomy without relying on recharging infrastructure -, expanding access to intelligent electric mobility with a strong appeal to urban consumers.