Leapmotor prepared to land in Brazil

It has been officially confirmed that Leapmotor will start selling cars in Brazil in 2025

Leapmotor in Brazil

It’s official: Leapmotor, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer partnering with Stellantis, will enter the Brazilian market in 2025. The announcement was made by João Irineu Medeiros, vice president of regulatory affairs at Stellantis, during a speech at Electric Days discussing the future strategies of the group’s brands in the country.

The move marks a significant step for Leapmotor, which thus expands its global presence, and for the Brazilian automotive market, which will see the arrival of new options in the electric and smart vehicle segment. The partnership with Stellantis, an automotive industry giant, proves crucial in facilitating this landing, leveraging the group’s experience and established distribution network in Brazil.

The expansion in Latin America, and particularly in a key market like Brazil, reflects Leapmotor’s growth ambitions and growing interest in electric mobility internationally.

Vehicle introduction plans

Leapmotor is preparing to launch the B10 and C10 models, both fully electric, into the Brazilian market within the next year. There has also been talk that vehicles from this brand, a Stellantis partner, could be produced directly in Brazil.

New management and the impact on Stellantis

Entrusted to Fernando Varela, former Stellantis vice president for the Andean region and Central America. Varela will also assume responsibility for Leapmotor in South America through Leapmotor International. The introduction of Leapmotor represents a new phase for Stellantis, which aims to expand its range of electric vehicles in the region. Currently, Stellantis’ offerings are limited to the Peugeot E-2008 and Fiat 500e models, which are considered niche.

Although the debut date and production details remain shrouded in mystery, the combination of Leapmotor’s electrical expertise with Stellantis’ deep automotive experience promises to redefine the local market. Currently, Stellantis has a strong presence in Brazil with plants in Betim (MG), Goiana (PE) and Porto Real (RJ).In fact, The executive, did not reveal the launch date of the new brand or where these models will be produced.

The first expected models: B10 and C10

Early previews reveal two electric SUVs set to hit the market. The Leapmotor B10 is a mid-size SUV, comparable to the popular Jeep Compass; it will be available with 180- or 218-hp powertrains. It will offer impressive range of 440 to 520 km (WLTP cycle), and will support fast charging, allowing it to go from 30% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

The Leapmotor C10 is the most impressive model, similar in size to the Jeep Commander, the C10 will be offered in both all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The electric variant will provide 231 hp and a range of up to 530 km, while the hybrid will combine an electric motor with a 1.5 gasoline engine, achieving an impressive total range of about 1,190 km.

It is important to note here, however, that final specifications for the Brazilian market have yet to be officially announced. We will wait for more details.