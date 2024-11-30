Leapmotor C10: helicopter delivery brings SUV to lucky new owner

Leapmotor, the Chinese automotive brand part of Stellantis, has recently expanded its global presence, also landing in Australia. To celebrate this expansion into the Australian market, Leapmotor decided to organize a contest in collaboration with the television program Sunrise Breakfast. The contest invited participants to describe in 25 words their ideal family journey aboard an SUV that made its debut in Australia for the occasion. The main prize for the winners was a Leapmotor C10 electric SUV.

To celebrate its Australian debut, the Chinese automaker delivers a Leapmotor C10 by helicopter

This electric SUV, 4.7 meters long and equipped with a 218 horsepower electric motor, stands out for its excellent range. Its motor unit is powered by a 69.9 kWh battery, allowing it to travel up to 420 kilometers on a single charge. Additionally, this week, the Leapmotor C10 was officially presented in the European market, marking another step in the brand’s international expansion. Leapmotor C10 represents a fundamental part of Leapmotor’s strategy to expand its electric vehicle range in new global markets, offering an ecological and high-performance solution for modern consumers.

The contest winner was not only extremely surprised by the news of her victory but also by the truly spectacular way in which the prize was delivered. The Leapmotor C10 was lifted into the air and transported by a Blackhawk helicopter. The vehicle took off from Manly, then flew over Bondi Beach in a breathtaking flight, before landing in Coogee, where the Sunrise team and Leapmotor representatives were waiting to celebrate with the winner.

The absolutely unique and spectacular delivery method certainly didn’t go unnoticed, capturing the attention of many spectators. In just moments, social media was filled with videos showing the C10‘s flight, going viral among users. For the Leapmotor brand, this was a very effective move to generate interest and visibility, managing to capture attention in a decidedly creative way. There’s no doubt that this original delivery was a fantastic way to make a first impression on the Australian market. Below you can see the video that shows the entire award ceremony.