Stellantis bets on Michigan to boost Jeep, Ram and Dodge production

Stellantis has introduced a new blanking press at its Warren Stamping Plant in Michigan, with an estimated capacity of between 4.5 and 6 million components per year for Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler production programs in North America. The investment aims to increase the group’s in-house stamping capacity, reducing dependence on external suppliers for the production of hoods, doors, liftgates, body sides and structural parts that feed assembly plants across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Stellantis strengthens its US manufacturing core with new Michigan stamping press

Warren operates in tandem with the nearby Sterling Stamping Plant, one of the largest stamping facilities in the world, located just a few miles away in the Detroit metropolitan area. Together, the two plants form the backbone of the body supply chain for some of the group’s highest-volume models, including the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500. The process starts with coils of steel or aluminum, which are cut and shaped to very tight tolerances through press lines, robotic systems and sub-assembly areas before reaching the factories where the vehicles are completed.

The two plants perform complementary roles. Warren focuses on flexibility, serving multiple programs at the same time and adapting to changes in demand from final assembly plants. Sterling, by contrast, provides scale and continuity, operating across multiple shifts with a steady flow of components into the Stellantis production network. In both cases, quality control includes digital checks on the shape, geometry and precision of each part before shipment, since a defect in the stamping phase can move downstream and create assembly issues or delays on the final line.

The investment at Warren comes as Stellantis works to consolidate its North American manufacturing capacity by strengthening the parts of the supply chain that come before final assembly. Bringing more operations inside the company’s own industrial perimeter allows the group to shorten logistics times, control external supply costs and reduce exposure to supply chain disruptions, an increasingly important factor in an industrial context marked by unstable supply flows and pressure on margins.