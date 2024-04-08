Latest Alfa Romeo testimony in rallying: a ’75 Alfetta GTV is looking for new home place

Alfa Romeo, a powerful name on the motor racing scene, synonymous with asphalt triumphs. Less well known on the dirt terrain of rallying, but this 1975 Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV is a true testament to adventures off the traditional tracks. A unique collector’s car that represents Alfa Romeo’s participation in the world of rallying.

Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV: a rare specimen from among AutoDelta’s seven

The Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV was built by AutoDelta. It is a valuable and unique vehicle: one of only seven Group 2 units made for the 1975 racing season. A unique example that brings Alfa Romeo‘s last official chapter in the rally championship back to life.

Despite the limited number of cars, the attempt to break through in rallying in 1975 was not without success for Alfa Romeo. Another GTV, its sister car, won the Rally of Isola d’Elba with Amilcare Ballestrieri and Enrico Gigli. But this example we are talking about also has its own great and precious history. It was driven by Francesco “Chicco” Svizzero and collected outstanding results: three class victories at the Rally di San Giacomo (3rd place overall), 4th place overall at the Rally 4 Regions and 3rd place overall at the Rally Alpi Orientali.

Unfortunately, despite these encouraging results, the 1975 season coincided with the official closure of Alfa Romeo’s rally activities. A decision from above abruptly truncated the program, leaving an aura of “could have been.”

A pity, it would have been nice to see Alfa Romeo’s evolution in rallying, but that’s all right, since its success comes from something else that excites lovers of the house of the Biscione.

But back to the stunning Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV, it is in exceptional condition. The bodywork has been restored over 20 years, but makes still maintains an enviable appearance, the same goes for the perfectly preserved interior. This amazing car is accompanied by a rich historical archive, including the book “Alfa Romeo and AutoDelta in rallies” written by Chicco Svizzero, with period images capturing the GTV in action.

Although his rallying career came to an abrupt end, Chicco Svizzero always maintained that, with more opportunities, this GTV could have achieved the goals Alfa Romeo so desired.

In short, this is a unique opportunity for fans, rally lovers and brand lovers. This rare piece that makes history, evokes an important chapter for the brand and embodies the beauty and sportiness of Alfa Romeo. It is for sale with Ruote Da Sogno.