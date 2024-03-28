Ferrari Roma production ceases after four years

After four and a half years since its introduction, Ferrari has announced that it will be discontinuing the Ferrari Roma. The Roma, which represented one of the more accessible options in the prestigious Ferrari lineup, will be leaving the market after a successful run. With its captivating and modern design, the Roma stood out as a true 2+2 sports car, alongside the Purosangue SUV. However, its cycle has now come to an end.

Ferrari Roma will no longer be manufactured, as the production cycle has concluded

The Ferrari Roma fascinated customers and enthusiasts around the world with its smooth lines and a design that drastically departed from previous cars. Its departure from the market is not dictated by European regulations, as in the case of the Audi R8, but rather by the simple end of its natural cycle, which was planned from the beginning by the Maranello automaker.

As of now, the Ferrari Roma is no longer orderable: as happened with the Portofino M just over a year ago, it has been removed from the catalog and is no longer available for purchase from the official network. This may seem unusual, but it is all in line with Ferrari’s usual practice. As for the Ferrari Roma Spider, introduced just a year ago, it is still on the price lists, but in about 3 years it too will conclude its cycle to make way for other models. This is simply a business strategy.

The Ferrari Roma is equipped with a V8 biturbo engine that unleashes a power of about 620 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque, promising exceptional performance and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. With a top speed exceeding 320 km/h, the Ferrari Roma guarantees extraordinary performance both on the road and on the track. The Ferrari Roma thus leaves the stage to the Roma Spider, albeit with a much higher price tag than the coupé: €470,000 compared to €255,000.