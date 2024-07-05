Lancia Ypsilon goes out on a high note with stellar sales figures

The ‘old’ Lancia Ypsilon officially retires. However, it does so as a major protagonist. This model, a pillar of the Italian brand for years, ranked among the top three in B-segment sales in Italy during the first half of 2024, demonstrating continued popularity among consumers. The first-half data is indeed impressive: 24,709 units registered, an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year. The market share remains stable at 2.8%, in line with 2023 performance.

Lancia Ypsilon, sales increasing since the beginning of the year: ends its career as a protagonist

The baton now passes to the New Lancia Ypsilon, which officially begins its commercialization this month. Prospects seem promising for the new model as well, considering the positive reactions from the international press and the palpable enthusiasm among potential buyers. The brand’s new car comes with hybrid and electric powertrain options, available in three trim levels. Its list price strategically positions it at the center of the market in the respective segments.

Unlike the ‘old’ Ypsilon, the new generation will also be available in other European markets. Dealerships have already registered more than 4,000 interested parties, indicating considerable enthusiasm for the new model. This positive feedback has been confirmed by those who have had the opportunity to test drive it, particularly appreciating its drivability and maneuverability. It remains to be seen whether this new model will be able to replicate the success of its predecessor. The initial signs are encouraging, but only time will provide a definitive answer.

The New Lancia Ypsilon is just the first of the new arrivals from the brand. In the coming years, other models will be added to the new range. Among these, the New Lancia Ypsilon HF, a sporty version of the model that will debut in 2025, the new Lancia Gamma, which will arrive on the market in 2026 and will also have a sporty version, and the legendary Lancia Delta, which will arrive on the market in renewed form in 2028. In 2029, the Delta sporty version will then make its market debut.