Lancia reveals the teaser “HF is back”: is the sporty Ypsilon already on the way?

Lancia had presented a few months ago the new “HF” logo, which indicates the acronym of the sportiest models of the brand. This symbol has long accompanied the brand’s models in rallies, and now it’s ready to return. The new generation of Lancia Ypsilon will indeed also have a sports version, expected for 2025. The new teaser could suggest that important news will soon be revealed about it.

Lancia teases enthusiasts with a new teaser featuring the legendary “HF” logo

The new generation of Lancia Ypsilon has presented a completely different car compared to the previous model. The new Ypsilon has become a large city car, abandoning its role as an A-segment vehicle. It could almost be considered a “sister” of the Peugeot 208, but with a unique and completely new style, both in terms of interior and exterior.

The new Ypsilon HF, moreover, should be the car that will bring the brand back into the world of rallying. Although there has not yet been an official announcement, the CEO has discussed it in some interviews, without revealing too much, also stating that there is still work to be done.

The caption accompanying the video published by the brand recalls the 15 world titles won with the Stratos, the Delta, which should return to the market in a new guise in 2028, and the 037, imagining experiencing the same emotions with the upcoming Ypsilon HF. Although there is still some time to go, the spotlight is also on the upcoming Delta, which will also receive an HF version that could also be used for rallying. The new teaser published on the car manufacturer’s social media reads “Lancia HF is back!”. Enthusiasts, as it should be, can’t wait to discover what new features Lancia will offer with the new sports version of Ypsilon. However, it seems that we won’t have to wait long.