Lancia Delta HF Integrale: here’s how much this legendary model is worth today

How much can a Lancia Delta HF Integrale be worth today? Anyone who purchased this iconic car in the ’90s, keeping it under a glass dome, or decided to purchase it a few years ago, has undoubtedly made a far-sighted investment. Browsing through various well-known used car sales websites, you can find several models of the legendary Italian sports sedan for sale, most of which have very high prices.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale: how much is a model worth today?

The top of the range is obviously represented by the legendary original 1993 Lancia Martini 5, with multi-spoke alloy wheels and 205 horsepower under the hood. The figures far exceed 150,000 euros, and the same goes for another highly sought-after Delta series, precisely the limited edition in York green, of which only 200 were produced.

The average is around 100,000 euros for the best-kept models with fewer kilometers, but it can also go down to 60,000 euros, always depending on the model, mileage, and wear. These are undoubtedly very interesting figures, considering that at the time, the Martini 5 cost around 28,000 euros.

We are therefore talking about a car that has gained value exponentially over the last 33 years and will continue to grow, taking into account how sought-after it is today by collectors. As proof of this, in recent weeks, there have been several Lancia Delta auctions, such as the HF Integrale ‘Final Edition’ for 200,000 euros, up to the Lancia Delta S4 at auction for 1 million euros. This car, after all, is a true worldwide legend, in light of the rally world championship victories that crowned it the queen of the category.

The new Lancia Delta will be electric only and will be unveiled in 2028. According to what has been anticipated by the brand’s CEO, it will be the Delta that we all dream of, with square and geometric shapes that therefore suggest a great comeback: the hype is already sky-high, although there are still many years to go before its debut.