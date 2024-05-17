Lancia Delta 2028: here’s why it might not be only electric

The new Lancia Delta, which will make its return to the market in 2028, will only be 100% electric, as stated by the brand’s CEO, Luca Napolitano. In reality, it cannot be ruled out that the next Delta may also have a hybrid engine. In light of the major transformations that the automotive sector is experiencing in recent years, given the highly fluctuating sales of electric cars, it is difficult to make certain long-term predictions.

Lancia Delta will arrive on the market only in an electric version, but are we sure about that?

The new Lancia Delta will be developed on the STLA Medium platform, from which the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta could also be born. The platform is natively BEV, but in any case, nothing prevents it from being transformed into a multi-energy platform, taking into account that there are still 4 years left until its debut. Stellantis is aware that if the market response to electric cars is still very cold, focusing exclusively on a zero-emission Delta could be a boomerang.

Moreover, the car is expected to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, where unions are asking that the factory not only produce electric cars but also hybrid models to increase production. Finally, there is a third reason that could push Stellantis to steer towards a hybrid version: the somewhat cold reception so far from internet users to an electric Delta. Even green lovers have turned up their noses at the idea of distorting a legendary car such as the sports sedan.

Consequently, producing it with a full hybrid version, perhaps with a nice powerful engine, could satisfy the demand of customers who are still uncertain about the transition to electric. In any case, there is still a long time until its debut, and from now until 2028, the brand’s strategy could change. Unfortunately, it will take a long time to discover something concrete. At the moment, what is certain is that the CEO of Lancia has declared that the new generation of Lancia Delta will be “the car everyone dreams of.”