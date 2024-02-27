Lancia: here’s what a possible coupé sedan could look like

Lancia has recently unveiled the new Ypsilon, which has undergone a total transformation from its previous version. By 2026, the new Gamma will arrive, set to be the brand’s future flagship, followed by the debut of the new Delta in 2028, staying true to the style of its predecessor model.

Will Lancia launch a large-sized coupé sedan in the future?

These are the vehicles officially confirmed by the automaker for the future, regarded by Stellantis as one of its three premium brands, alongside Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles. However, there is speculation about whether there might be room in Lancia’s range for a true flagship sedan, particularly concerning its design.

Designer and digital creator Kleber Silva has attempted to answer this question by publishing images of a large-sized coupé sedan inspired by other Stellantis models. This design incorporates the front and rear seen in the Pu+Ra HPE concept and the new Ypsilon. The effect is certainly very interesting.

Indeed, sedans and coupés are no longer as fashionable in the automotive market, with an increasing number of people preferring crossovers and SUVs. However, with the shift to electric mobility, aerodynamics becomes important again, making the idea of sleeker car bodies in the future not impossible. We will see in the coming years if there will be developments in this regard. What seems certain is that Stellantis has finally decided to bring this historic automotive brand back to success.