Lancia Gamma 2026: future taking form? (Video)

New Lancia Gamma: design speculation continues

The new Lancia Gamma will be about 4.7 meters long and should be available exclusively with an electric motor, taking advantage of Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform. The multi-energy platform, however, leaves open the possibility of future hybrid or plug-in versions, should the market demand it.

Lancia Gamma will play a key role in the relaunch of the Italian brand. It will be the top model in the range and will aim to conquer the European market, with a particular focus on Italy, Germany, Spain and France. Its distinctive styling and cutting-edge technology make it a potential rival to models

The Lancia Gamma is scheduled to arrive in 2026, but as early as next year we may have more information about this long-awaited model. The official unveiling is expected to take place by the end of 2025.

The styling of the Lancia Gamma, described by CEO Luca Napolitano as a “Fastback,” is certainly unusual and will not fail to cause discussion. Its flowing lines and sleek silhouette make it a unique car in its segment.

Beside a standard version, it is conceivable that a sportier version of the Lancia Gamma will arrive, which could be called the HF. This version could have a more powerful engine and a stiffer stance to offer an even more dynamic driving experience.

The Lancia Gamma is a highly anticipated car that represents an important step in the relaunch of the Italian brand. Its eye-catching design, cutting-edge technology and promising performance make it a potential player in the flagship market in the coming years.

But now let’s look at Mahboub 1’s render video showing the hypothesized design of the future Lancia Gamma. Created by Mahboub 1 and recently posted on youtube, this video shows an elegant, sporty car with flowing lines and balanced proportions. Its design clearly echoes the distinctive features of Lancia’s new styling course, already seen on the Lancia Pu+Ra concept and the new Lancia Ypsilon.