A certified Lancia Delta S4 goes up for auction in Monte Carlo

A rare Lancia Delta S4 is going to auction. We are talking about one of the most iconic racing cars of all time, one of the most beloved by rally enthusiasts. On the occasion of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, a specimen of the species will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s, in the evocative and glamorous setting of Monte Carlo. The appointment is for May 10 and 11.

Although no reserve price has been set, it doesn’t take much to understand how the temptation to buy is a privilege for a select few, with stellar economic possibilities. Estimates hypothesize a winning bid of between 800,000 euros and 1 million euros, but even higher values cannot be excluded. As always, in such cases, it will be the intensity of the competition between potential buyers that will push the sales figure more or less upwards.

After its racing use, it was restored, regaining its factory splendor and the correct delivery configuration of the period. The precious lot is accompanied by the Abarth Classiche certification, issued in November 2016. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks as the event approaches.

This car was born to face the challenges of rallying, in the permissive Group B, whose technical regulations gave constructors the possibility of creating racing “beasts”, on condition that at least 200 road models were produced, necessary to obtain homologation.

Heir to the previous Rally 037, the Lancia Delta S4 adopted the four-wheel drive layout to compete on equal terms with its rivals, who were already equipped with the all-wheel drive that had given them a competitive advantage. Under the hood is a 4-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1759 cubic centimeters, equipped with a KKK k27 turbocharger and a Volumex volumetric compressor. Power increased over time, from the initial 450 horsepower to 530 horsepower. In two years, the Lancia Delta S4 brought home 5 wins and 15 podiums in 12 races contested in the World Rally Championship.