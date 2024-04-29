Rare Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II up for auction in Monte Carlo

A Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II ‘Final Edition’ will be up for auction at RM Sotheby’s in Monte Carlo. The auction will take place on May 11th. With the exception of an upgraded exhaust system, the car on offer is completely original. It is one of the 250 final versions of the muscular two-door sedan from the Italian automaker. More specifically, it is the 244th example of this exclusive family and has the following chassis number: ZLA831AB000586458.

Estimates are between €180,000 and €200,000. The Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione II “Final Edition” being auctioned in the Principality of Monaco had a mileage of 82,860 kilometers at the time of cataloging. The original protective film is still inside. These elements could play in the seller’s favor in the hypothetical bidding war. The car is accompanied by the Lancia Classiche Certificate of Origin and dates back to 1995, when it was registered.

This car, in its previous stages, was developed as the basis for the racing model created to participate in the World Rally Championship, where it took part in official competitions from 1988 to 1993, earning a long and illustrious trail of world championship successes. The Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione II “Final Edition” was a special end-of-series tribute, reserved for the Japanese market, at the request of the local importer.

The most obvious modifications are to the bodywork, which is painted Amaranth Red with a yellow-blue stripe and black air intakes on the bonnet. The 16-inch Speedline “Monte Carlo” wheels are finished in anthracite. The car also features an OMP rear strut bar. Inside, there are aluminum pedals, a gear knob in the same material, carbon fiber trim, and black Alcantara and fabric Recaro seats that contribute to the car’s racing look. As for the engine, there is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine under the hood that produces 215 horsepower. In February of last year, this Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione II “Final Edition” underwent maintenance at the renowned specialists at Walkers Garage in the UK.