Lakers star Anthony Davis showcases his $1.4 million car collection, including Ferraris and Dodges

Anthony Davis, the basketball star for the Los Angeles Lakers, is also known to be a huge fan of luxury cars. Over time, he has amassed an epic collection that is estimated to be worth around $1.4 million. What makes his collection unique is his love for the Mercedes-Benz brand. In his garage there are numerous customized models from the German automaker, including the majestic Mercedes-Benz S550, the spacious GLS, and the sumptuous Maybach S-Class. The latter, along with the lavish Rolls-Royce Wraith, represents the pinnacle of luxury in the automotive world. But no self-respecting garage is complete without Ferraris.

Davis’ collection also includes two Porsche models: a Panamera and a 911 Carrera GTS. In addition, there is a Ferrari California. Moving away from the traditional sports car range, Davis also owns a convertible Bentley Continental GT and a powerful Dodge Hellcat. In short, a wide range of very different vehicles, testifying to an all-round passion for the world of cars.

However, Davis has stated that his height of 2.08 meters makes it difficult to use supercars on a daily basis, as they are often too low to the ground for him. This could explain his appreciation for taller vehicles such as pickups and SUVs, which offer greater practicality and comfort for an individual of his size.

However, Davis is not the only famous person to show his collection to the whole world. Among these is also Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently showed off his brand new $2 million Ferrari Daytona SP3. These are joined by Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver, who in recent days has purchased his third Ferrari of 2024: an exclusive Purosangue SUV.