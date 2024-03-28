Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ferrari Daytona SP3 joins his luxury fleet

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star player of the Al Nassr team, has recently added a stunning Ferrari Daytona SP3 to his already luxurious car collection. Ronaldo was spotted driving his new car through the streets of Lisbon, Portugal, on his way to the Four Seasons Hotel. The car, worth a staggering $2 million, is a significant addition to his already impressive collection. The Portuguese football star, currently on international duty with Portugal, decided to visit the city before joining his teammates for a match against Slovenia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the latest addition to his impressive car collection

Ronaldo’s car collection is estimated to be worth around 18 million dollars. It includes several luxury vehicles, such as at least three Bugattis, among which the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, one of the most exclusive cars in the world. Other notable cars in his collection include a Brabus-customized Mercedes-AMG G 63, a McLaren Senna, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Cullinan. These are just a few examples, as the exact number and models of cars owned by the Portuguese star are not publicly known.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is part of Ferrari’s Icona series, along with the Monza SP1 and SP2. It is one of only 599 units produced for the global market. Equipped with Ferrari’s most powerful engine to date, this supercar boasts a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that delivers 829 horsepower and 696 Nm of torque.

The $2 million price tag of this car is certainly not a problem for someone named Cristiano Ronaldo. With an estimated net worth of over a billion euros and an annual salary of 200 million dollars in the Saudi Pro League, such luxuries are well within the footballer’s lifestyle.