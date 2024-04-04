Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat challenges a Tesla Model 3 in a drag race, who wins?

Tesla recently announced that it has produced its six millionth vehicle. The American automaker part of Stellantis is working to follow in Elon Musk’s company’s footsteps with the arrival of the new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car. Dodge ended production of the old Charger and Challenger in December 2023, announcing the new generation of Charger last month. It will be a while before we see the new electric Charger compared to Tesla models. The new Dodge Charger EV, with electric motors up to 670 horsepower, will hit the roads in 2024, while variants with internal combustion engines will also be available in 2025. For now, we have to settle for the Dodge Challenger against a Tesla Model 3 in a drag race between internal combustion and electric.

Dodge Challenger vs Tesla Model 3: who wins the drag race?

In the new video from the YouTube channel Wheels Plus, we can see a challenge between a white Tesla Model 3 and a dark Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody ready to give the zero-emissions car a run for its money. The Challenger driver managed to get the car off to a flawless start, no easy feat with a Hellcat that’s hard to tame on the starting line.

Despite the Tesla Model 3’s huge torque advantage at zero RPM, the Dodge Hellcat was a tough nut to crack and managed to take the win: 11.3 seconds vs 11.42 seconds. The Tesla only managed to win against an old-school muscle car, proving that age makes a difference, with a win of 11.43 seconds vs 12.65 seconds.

It will be very difficult for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona EV to challenge a Tesla, as it is very large and heavy and comes close to the weight of the Cybertruck. In addition, Tesla is working on the new Model 3 Performance which could put even the most powerful Chargers and Challengers in trouble. As for Dodge, after the debut of the Charger EV, it will probably be Durango‘s turn, which could come in electric and internal combustion engine versions.