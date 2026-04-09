Jeremy Clarkson says the Maserati Grecale is fantastic, even with Fiat 500 door handles

Jeremy Clarkson devoted his latest review in The Times to the Maserati Grecale, the Trident SUV built on the Giorgio Evo platform, which some reports say could also underpin the future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio expected in 2028. Clarkson opens with a personal memory, writing that he has loved Maseratis since childhood and even calling the brand, perhaps more than Ferrari, the true king of Italian motoring.

Jeremy Clarkson says the Maserati Grecale is fantastic despite some big complaints

The test car uses the 523-horsepower turbocharged V6 with no electrification at all, and Clarkson clearly likes that. He praises what he sees as authentic power and strongly suggests that the absence of any hybrid compromise helps give the Grecale a more genuine character. Even so, he does not start gently. His first criticism targets the exterior design. Clarkson admits he had barely noticed the model existed even though it has been on sale for more than three years, and once he looked at it closely, he found it too similar to many other modern SUVs. In his view, it lacks the visual force a Maserati should deliver at first glance. To him, the Grecale looks too anonymous and too weakly tied to the Trident identity.

He then sharpens his criticism further. Clarkson mocks the door handles shared with the Fiat 500 and asks why Maserati did not use the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s V6, suggesting that some decisions reveal industrial rationalization more than genuine engineering passion. In his view, when accounting takes over, carmakers almost always sacrifice part of a car’s character.

The tone changes noticeably, however, the moment Clarkson gets behind the wheel. The comfort impresses him from the first few miles, especially the way the Grecale absorbs rough surfaces with an ease he did not expect while still delivering a strong sense of refinement in everyday driving. He also appreciates the sound management. When he accelerates, the exhaust makes itself heard in the right way, but in normal driving the engine stays discreet and never intrusive. At one point, Clarkson even compares the atmosphere inside to that of a Rolls-Royce in terms of quietness and comfort.

He also devotes a meaningful passage to the ADAS systems. He does not praise them for their functions alone, but for how easily the driver can switch them off without repeating the process every time he gets back in the car. In Clarkson’s view, that detail makes everyday use much better.

As often happens with Clarkson, his final judgment on the Grecale remains partly contradictory. The styling does not win him over, and some industrial decisions clearly irritate him. In the end, though, the ride quality, comfort, and overall character of the SUV outweigh his initial reservations and once again confirm the mix of attraction and frustration that has always shaped his relationship with high-end Italian brands.