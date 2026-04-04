Fiat 500e is struggling badly in the U.S., while Canada bought 20 times more

Fiat recorded just 155 registrations in the United States during the first quarter of 2026, according to the official Stellantis North America report. Of those, only 68 came from the 500e and 71 from the 500X, which is now nearing the end of its run as dealers clear remaining inventory. The electric city car’s figure marks an 85 percent drop from the 448 units sold in the same period of 2025. That result confirms a weakness that goes beyond the normal settling phase of a niche model and raises increasingly serious questions about the purpose of Fiat’s presence in the U.S. market.

Fiat’s U.S. struggles deepen as the 500e sells only 68 units in the first quarter

The comparison with Canada makes the picture even clearer. During the same quarter, the 500e reached 1,287 registrations there, up 72 percent year over year. That means the model is selling in Canada nearly 19 times more than in the United States, despite Canada being a much smaller market. Such a wide gap suggests the problem does not lie so much with the product itself as with its commercial positioning, and especially with its price.

In Canada, the 500e starts at about 30,290 Canadian dollars, equal to roughly €19,800, and buyers can also benefit from a federal incentive of up to 5,000 Canadian dollars. In the United States, by contrast, the 2026 version starts at about $37,695, or around €34,800. That difference inevitably weighs on the model’s ability to attract buyers in a market where electric competitors at similar price points offer more size and more range.

The 500e was supposed to represent the face of Fiat’s return to the United States, but with quarterly volumes measured in only a few dozen units, its role is shrinking to that of a nearly symbolic presence, one too small to maintain real visibility with either the dealer network or customers.

The U.S. market continues to reward larger and more versatile vehicles. Without models such as the 600 or Grande Panda, which in hybrid or combustion versions might reach a broader audience, Fiat now finds itself fully dependent on an electric city car whose format and price appear structurally out of line with the preferences of most American buyers.

If the brand cannot find a way to make its offer more competitive, especially on pricing, its place in the U.S. market risks remaining confined to a space too narrow to justify maintaining a dedicated commercial strategy over the long term.