Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia return with combustion engines and Giorgio Evo platform, what to expect

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia has officially moved to 2028 and marks a deep revision of the original project. The brand’s new leadership decided to rethink technical layout, platform and product strategy in order to realign the two future flagships with real market conditions and brand identity.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia could move to 2028 with Giorgio Evo platform

One certainty concerns the return of combustion engines, confirmed directly by CEO Santo Ficili. The exact units remain unclear and the lineup may or may not include purely combustion variants, yet the most concrete scenario points to strong electrification with high-performance plug-in hybrid systems. Potential candidates include the Maserati-derived Nettuno V6 and the Hurricane inline-six recently introduced in the North American market.

At the same time, the possibility of abandoning the STLA Large platform in favor of an evolved version of Giorgio, known as Giorgio Evo, gains strength. This choice would preserve a stronger focus on driving dynamics, a core element of Alfa Romeo philosophy, and would provide greater flexibility for integrating combustion and hybrid powertrains.

The revision also touches design. The new Stelvio project, once already at an advanced stage, may undergo significant changes. Early indications suggest a style more aligned with the brand’s current language, more distinctive and less influenced by shared solutions with other group brands. The goal aims to reinforce Alfa Romeo identity, especially in models positioned at the top of the lineup.

More details may emerge on May 21 during the presentation of the new Stellantis strategic plan led by Antonio Filosa. The event will outline guidelines for each brand and will help clarify timing, technical direction and positioning of the future Stelvio and Giulia.

Both cars will remain central to the Biscione strategy for many years, especially after the decision to stay out of the E-segment. This confirms their role as reference models for performance, technology and brand image. No official previews of the final design exist for now, yet the coming months may bring new insights into technical configuration and stylistic evolution of the two future Alfa Romeo flagships.