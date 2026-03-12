Jeremy Clarkson says Alfa Romeo is still different from every other car brand

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken on several occasions, across Top Gear, The Grand Tour, and his columns in the British press, about the special relationship he has with Alfa Romeo, a brand he places in the category of cars people choose with their heart before their head. His admiration has never relied on technical data or product rationality. Instead, Clarkson often points to Alfa Romeo’s ability to leave a lasting impression through character, imperfections, and a kind of mechanical humanity that few other cars manage to convey.

Why Jeremy Clarkson still believes Alfa Romeo is unlike any other brand

One of the most frequently cited moments in this relationship dates back to 2009, when Clarkson tested the Alfa Romeo MiTo in a review that sparked considerable debate. During that segment, he recalled his earlier experiences as an Alfa enthusiast, mentioning the GTV6 as a car full of flaws yet incredibly engaging to drive. Clarkson built his entire argument around that contradiction.

In his view, an Alfa Romeo does not need to be perfect to become memorable. In fact, certain rough edges help make it recognizable and different from anything else on the market. Clarkson openly admitted that more rational and better-finished rivals existed, often pointing to the Mini as the benchmark. Yet for him, the discussion always went beyond technical comparisons. Choosing a small Alfa meant embracing a particular way of experiencing cars, almost a sense of belonging that had little to do with specifications.

That idea still carries weight today, especially considering how modern cars have become more efficient, more technological, and often more similar to one another. Alfa Romeo continues to maintain an aura among many enthusiasts that other brands struggle to achieve, even with technically superior products. Clarkson himself has expressed admiration for more recent models such as the Giulia, which he considers one of the most successful sedans of Alfa Romeo’s modern era.

The MiTo left the market years ago without ever receiving a true direct successor, yet its name continues to surface regularly. Independent designers often imagine a modern reinterpretation, such as the render created by Ballesteros, which envisioned a contemporary and sporty take on the small Alfa. For now, however, these ideas remain confined to the digital world.

This often happens when a model enters the imagination of enthusiasts before it ever dominates sales charts. It also illustrates the kind of connection Alfa Romeo still manages to create around its products, even those that are no longer in production.