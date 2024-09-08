Jeep Wagoneer S: Ryan Nagode, sharing artistic and technologically embedded interior story (Video)

Vice President of Interior Design Ryan Nagode unveiled an interior that captures the Jeep essence, re-imagined with a modern edge. With details reminiscent of historic models, the Wagoneer S is a tribute to the past, with its clean lines, fine materials and enveloping atmosphere. Attention to detail in fact is evident in every corner of the cabin; from the center console made of die-cast zinc to the two-spoke steering wheel covered in antimicrobial materials.

New era for Jeep arrives with the Wagoneer S – Nagode introduces it to us

The well known American brand Jeep recently released a video where it explains the interior details of the new Jeep Wagoneer S. There is great curiosity about this model, as it is the brand’s first battery electric SUV. In fact, it is the world’s first battery electric Jeep vehicle that offers 4xe capability, impressive performance, sleek aerodynamic design, and cutting-edge technology. Making a rather in-depth and detailed presentation was Vice President of Interior Design, Ryan Nagode. He took special care to highlight the two features of tradition in design that are seamlessly combined with advanced technology, something that perfectly characterizes the new model of the American brand.

Nagode also wanted to clarify that the intention of the American brand was precisely to create a model that would never go out of fashion. It is a model that looks even a bit familiar but is completely avant-garde. In fact, the goal was precisely to create a vehicle that knows how best to adapt to the electric technologies of the moment, without losing in any respect the Jeep brand heritage that distinguishes each of the company’s vehicles.

Sophisticated details of the technological and welcoming cabin

Regarding the interior of the Wagoneer S, it can be seen that the lines have been recreated in such a way as to give a very ample feeling of space, thanks in part to the use of redesign, which was made possible precisely because of the electric powertrain. A distinctive feature of the vehicle is definitely the wing shape that runs throughout the interior, giving a very sporty and elegant look at the same time. All the interior details, designed down to the smallest detail one by one, add to the luxury and coziness.

Moreover, the new Jeep Wagoneer S is also equipped with great and very advanced technology, integrated inside the vehicle in a completely intelligent way, to make a connected and very intuitive driving experience available to the consumer. Inside there are more than 45 inches of total screens, including also a cluster, the head unit and the lower screen that is used for climate control. To top it all off, we also find infotainment at the center of it all, to adjust that you prefer the driving experience. Although the technologies are numerous and rather accentuated, they do not cover the beauty of the interior environment; on the contrary, they are fully integrated with the design, without any kind of alteration.

Entering into more detail, we find some Jeep sophistications, proving the great quality of the company’s own craftsmanship. For instance, the center console is equipped with a die-cast zinc knob and also backlit with the start button, it looks like a true vehicle control center. The steering wheel is designed with two spokes, fully coated using antimicrobial materials.

Jeep roots in the new Wagoneer S

As we anticipated at the beginning of the text, during the creation of this new model in the range, the Jeep brand did not forget the roots to which its vehicles belong, despite the great revolution in terms of technology. In fact, the interior of the Wagoneer S features numerous references and details reminiscent of the past, such as the Wagoneer badge in the center of the steering wheel, in company with other details that are certainly reminiscent of more historic models.

Although the Jeep brand has not been going through an overly exciting period in recent weeks, the new Wagoneer S is certainly a nice step forward, very significant for the brand seeking redemption. We will see what kind of effect it will be able to produce on the car market in the coming time. In the meantime, we can listen to the words of Vice President of Interior Design, Ryan Nagode in this recently released video from Stellantis for North America, where the story of the artistic and technologically integrated interior of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S is shared.