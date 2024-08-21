Stellantis: a new executive will lead production in North America

Stellantis has announced that Tim Fallon has joined the company as Head of Manufacturing for North America. An experienced executive in the manufacturing sector, Fallon joins Stellantis from Rivian, where he led electric vehicle manufacturing operations. Previously, Fallon spent more than 16 years at Nissan, where he held various manufacturing roles, including Vice President of Manufacturing.

Stellantis announces that a new executive will oversee production in North America

“Tim brings his relentless pursuit of operational excellence and solid manufacturing experience, including electric vehicle production, to Stellantis as we enter this critical phase of our transformation,” said Carlos Zarlenga, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis North America. “With this year marking the beginning of our electric vehicle offensive, I have full confidence that Tim’s passion and collaborative spirit will guide the team to deliver the highest quality vehicles for our customers.”

Mike Resha, who has held the role of Head of Manufacturing for Stellantis North America since 2020, will bring his extensive manufacturing experience to take on global responsibility for the company’s injection and stamping operations. Prior to his current role, Resha was responsible for Stellantis’ Global of Press Shops and Dies. “I would also like to thank Mike for his leadership, particularly in ensuring that our operations ran safely during the pandemic and for managing the subsequent chip shortage,” Zarlenga said.

With Fallon‘s hiring, Stellantis aims to improve the situation in the North American market, where it is currently struggling. In recent months, sales in the American market have recorded disappointing numbers, leading to a lawsuit from shareholders and sparking the anger of the UAW union, following announcements of further layoffs at U.S. plants. The UAW also accuses the automotive Group of not respecting the agreement reached last year for the reopening of the Belvidere plant, for which Stellantis received more than $300 million from the Government to restore the facility.