Winter testing in New Zealand for future Jeep Wagoneer S

New Jeep Wagoneer S has successfully passed rigorous winter testing in New Zealand. Subjected to extreme conditions, Jeep’s first battery-electric SUV proved it is ready to conquer the market.

Jeep’s Wagoneer S is the brand’s first battery-electric SUV and currently appears to be fully prepared to revolutionize the market. To guarantee optimal performance for those who use the car even in the most extreme conditions, the automotive giant decided to subject the new model to rigorous winter testing in the magnificent landscapes of New Zealand.

The pictures which were shared by CEO Antonio Filosa on LinkedIn perfectly show the Wagoneer S tackling both icy and snowy terrain with extreme ease. That confirms the ambitions of Jeep, which wanted at all costs to offer the public an electric vehicle that was capable of bringing together both off-road performance and ride comfort. Absence of the distinctive rear spoiler, a detail that did not go unnoticed by enthusiasts at all, suggests that quite maniacal care was used to optimize aerodynamics and efficiency.

Wagoneer S: advanced and technological equipment

Under its bodywork, which comes across as very muscular, the Wagoneer S features state-of-the-art and technological equipment. Its range, estimated at over 500 km on a single charge combined with 600 horsepower, is capable of absolutely incredible acceleration (0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds) and surprising agility for its size of car. The Selec-Terrain all-wheel drive system has no less than five driving modes (Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand). It ensures optimum grip on all types of terrain and in all weather conditions.

The focus by Jeep has been almost entirely on the driving experience inside the cabin for those who experience it. In fact, significant advances have been made that now provide a significant reduction in noise and vibration. Now, therefore, the Wagoneer S offers the public a quiet and utterly refined interior environment that is perfectly suited even for long journeys. The body’s torsional rigidity, increased by 35 percent compared to previous models, helps improve the vehicle’s handling and response.

The Jeep Wagoneer S brings all its best and big-car features to bear to give the American brand a positive and definitive turnaround. In fact, Jeep has every intention of continuing its path by committing to offering an ever-expanding range of electrified vehicles, without ever giving up the features that have made it world famous: ruggedness, off-road capability and iconic design.