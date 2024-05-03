Stellantis: “We don’t exclude putting ICE on electric cars”

Stellantis is currently pursuing a well-defined plan: to have a fully electric car line-up by 2030, at least in Europe, while in the United States the limit is set at 50% of the total. However, everything could change if customers demand it. The aforementioned plan is called Dare Forward 2030, with which the Stellantis group has committed to creating a range of fully green vehicles. However, this does not mean that internal combustion engines will be completely abandoned; Stellantis itself has said that it is ready to fit internal combustion engines on 100% electric cars, if the public demands it.

Stellantis may put ICE in electric models in the future

The company’s keyword seems to be “flexibility”, with the possibility of installing internal combustion engines on electric platforms. After all, in recent years we have also seen the opposite, electric engines on internal combustion platforms. Having such flexible platforms is certainly feasible, the only unknown is the performance and efficiency of the cars.

Stellantis platforms offer great flexibility and also allow the installation of internal combustion engines. Both internal combustion and electric vehicles require specific components, such as a driveshaft (in 4WD or AWD internal combustion vehicles) or a battery (in BEVs), depending on the technology. However, for maximum performance, it is best for each powertrain to have its own dedicated platform. Therefore, a BEV will offer maximum performance if its platform has been specifically designed to accommodate its battery in an optimized location.

With super platforms, there is a risk that the best possible performance will not be achieved, either with internal combustion or electric powertrains. However, Stellantis is willing to take this risk. Even today, the Stellantis range includes multi-powertrain products, hybrids and electrics. It is therefore likely that it will continue down this path, leaving it to the public to decide which powertrain to choose.

“We cannot hide our willingness to stand by consumers. If there is an opportunity to make some models that were initially launched as only electrics, we will consider it,” Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight told WardsAuto. The group will be able to rely on the new STLA platforms, available in various sizes, capable of housing both internal combustion and electric powertrains. It will then be up to the public to evaluate the most suitable option for their needs.