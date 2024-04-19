Jeep changes strategy: new models to include both electric and ICE variants

Jeep is currently pursuing a product strategy focused on increasing sales in the United States. This strategy includes two fully electric SUVs: the Jeep Recon and the Jeep Wagoneer S. However, recent statements from Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa suggest a possible change in direction.

Is Jeep abandoning electric vehicles? The brand needs sales and will continue to focus on ICE models

Filosa has emphasized the need for Jeep to maintain and increase its sales volume, which could require the inclusion of gasoline versions of new models. An all-out push towards electrification is therefore out of the question, at least for the time being and at least in the US market.

This approach has already been successfully adopted with the Jeep Avenger in Europe, where the demand for the gasoline variant has been very well received despite the presence of its fully electric counterpart. The flexibility of the Stellantis STLA Large platform, on which both the Recon and the Wagoneer S are based, will allow for the integration of both electric and thermal powertrains, and we can therefore expect this approach to be maintained for future SUVs as well.

Filosa does not rule out the possibility that the Recon and the Wagoneer S could also be offered with gasoline engines if this were to meet market needs. This decision is driven by a desire to capitalize on the opportunities presented by Jeep’s current business and brand reputation. The goal is to reach one million sales in the United States: this prospect is a top priority, and Filosa has expressed great optimism about it.

However, the issue of electric cars is not the only one raised by Jeep. In a recent interview with Autocar, Eric Laforge, head of the Jeep Europe brand, addressed the issue of the presence of SUVs in the context of urban policies that increasingly aim to exclude large vehicles. Laforge defended the future of SUVs, highlighting their popularity among consumers and their perceived safety.