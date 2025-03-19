Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to receive updates in 2026

Stellantis has officially announced an important mid-cycle update for the premium Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, scheduled for 2026. This refresh won’t be limited to simple aesthetic touches, but will introduce technical innovations and a revolutionary electrified variant, redefining the positioning of these luxury SUVs within the Jeep lineup.

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

The powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 biturbo engines will remain the beating heart of the range, maintaining the two different power configurations that characterize the current models. The standard Wagoneer will continue to offer the (S/O) version with 420 horsepower, while the more luxurious Grand Wagoneer will retain the (H/O) variant with 540 horsepower, ensuring benchmark performance in the segment.

The real innovation under the hood will be the adoption of the fourth-generation 8-speed 880RE automatic transmission, a completely redesigned unit offering more immediate and smooth transitions between gears, while simultaneously improving the overall efficiency of the powertrain. Despite rumors of a possible return of the HEMI V8 engine, there are currently no official confirmations of its availability for the 2026 Wagoneer models.

On the design front, both models will receive targeted modifications to the front and rear bumpers, with stylistic elements inspired by the new all-electric Wagoneer S. These updates, while not drastically changing the overall image, will give a more modern and refined look to the entire range. A particularly significant change will affect the Wagoneer’s grille: the prominent “WAGONEER” lettering that currently dominates the front will be replaced by the traditional Jeep badge.

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

The interiors will benefit from the introduction of a latest-generation Uconnect 5 infotainment system, featuring larger screens and enhanced functionality, significantly improving the digital experience on board.

In parallel, Jeep will rationalize the range of trim levels, abandoning the current Series I, II, and III designations in favor of a more intuitive nomenclature based on three levels: Standard, Limited, and Summit. This simplification will make the structure of the offering clearer for potential buyers.

The most disruptive innovation will arrive towards the end of 2026 with the introduction of a REEV (Range-Extending Electric Vehicle) variant for both models. These vehicles, which will carry the 4xe badge now distinctive of Jeep’s electrified versions, will adopt a solution similar to that recently introduced on the Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

The system will use a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine exclusively as an on-board generator to recharge the traction battery. Unlike traditional hybrids, the thermal engine will have no mechanical connection to the wheels. Propulsion will instead be entrusted to an EDM (Dual Electric Drive Module) system that will create a completely electric transmission.

This innovative approach will combine the advantages of electric driving with the benefits of extended range thanks to the on-board generator, while maintaining the towing capabilities that represent a fundamental element for the customers of these vehicles.

Jeep‘s decision to add a REEV option to the Wagoneer range perfectly reflects the brand’s strategy: to offer electrified alternatives while maintaining the characteristics and capabilities that its customers expect. Instead of imposing a traumatic transition to pure electric, Jeep chooses a gradual approach that guarantees versatility and performance without compromises.