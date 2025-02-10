Stellantis revives HEMI V8 production in US

The recent leadership change at Stellantis, with CEO Carlos Tavares stepping down, has led to significant changes in the group’s strategies in the United States, including revisions to pricing and electrification plans. One of the most notable developments, as reported by MoparInsiders, concerns the decision to extend the life of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine in the Dodge Durango.

The HEMI V8 engine will not only continue to live on but will return to being produced in the United States

Rumors have also extended to the possible return of this engine to the Ram 1500, despite previous announcements of its replacement in 2025 with the 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 biturbo engines. The most significant news concerns the transfer of HEMI V8 production: previously manufactured at Stellantis’ Saltillo Engine plant in Mexico, it could now be produced at the Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan. This move would represent a historic moment, marking the return of Mopar V8 engine production to the United States after nearly 16 years.

The choice of the Dundee facility appears strategically sound, given its proximity to the Sterling Heights plant, where the Ram 1500 is assembled, and Jefferson, the production site of the Dodge Durango. Currently, the Durango is using a stock of pre-built HEMI engines, which were thought to be the last examples of this powerplant.

Regarding the future distribution of the 5.7-liter V8 in the American market, expectations are to see it confirmed on models that historically featured it: the Durango, Ram 1500, and potentially the Grand Cherokee. The latter, according to rumors, might pair the V8 with an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged GME-T4 EVO I4 engine for 2026, replacing the current 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.

This strategy shift reflects a significant reorientation of Stellantis’ policies in the North American market, with greater attention to local consumer preferences and the traditions of the group’s historic brands.