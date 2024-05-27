Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer PHEV coming in 2025

Jeep is set to expand its electric vehicle lineup with the unveiling of the Jeep Wagoneer S. In addition, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa has confirmed that the Gladiator 4xe will make its debut in 2025. Insider sources at Stellantis have revealed that the next electrified models in the pipeline are the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, both of which will feature body-on-frame construction.

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer PHEV will debut in 2025

According to previous statements by Jim Morrison, now Head of Jeep Performance Parts, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4xe is expected to have a range of over 800 km. Rumor has it that the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe will be offered in both standard and long-wheelbase configurations. The hybrid system in these models will be significantly different from the current Jeep 4xe models, and will instead resemble the recently announced Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which makes sense given that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer share a modified version of the Ram 1500 chassis.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger‘s hybrid system features a 92 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, and a 130 kW generator. This setup powers the front and rear Electric Drive Modules (EDMs), which combine the motor, transmission, and inverter to provide all-wheel drive capability. The front EDM includes automatic wheel-end disconnection for enhanced efficiency, allowing the front wheels to spin freely under certain conditions. The rear axle houses a second EDM and a rear differential with an optional electronic locking feature.

The Pentastar V6 engine in this system is designed specifically to function as a generator, with unique packaging to accommodate the front EDM. The generator is mounted directly on the engine, while a power inverter module is located on the vehicle and connected to a junction box.

The 92 kWh battery pack, which uses liquid cooling and pouch cell technology, is located under the floor of the truck in the center, ensuring a flat cargo area. Ram’s fast charging solution allows for up to 50 miles of fully electric range with just a 10-minute charge using 400-volt DC fast charging up to 145 kW. The Ram 1500 Ramcharger can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, thanks to its 663 horsepower, and has a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds. The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe are expected to offer similar performance, although their towing capacity may be slightly lower.

This hybrid system allows for daily commutes on battery power alone with home charging, while the gasoline engine can recharge the batteries on longer trips, eliminating range anxiety. Since the gasoline engine serves only as a generator, it consumes less fuel compared to typical plug-in hybrid configurations where the engine also drives the wheels directly.