Jeep vs. Tesla: the Wagoneer S opens the electric era and challenges the US giant

The Jeep Wagoneer S represents a momentous turning point for the Jeep brand. Jeep’s CEO, confident of the appeal of this new model, plans to capture a major slice of the market, snatching customers even from the giant Tesla. To achieve this ambitious goal, Jeep plans to launch new models in key market segments, offering a full range of powertrains that will include electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and light hybrids. This diversified strategy will enable Jeep to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, while not abandoning the traditional engines that have made the brand’s history.

Jeep Wagoneer S: not just an SUV, but the beginning of a new era for the brand

The large American automaker Jeep has entered the electric SUV market very firmly with the Wagoneer S, a model with very high ambitions and ready to put itself in tough competition with rivals such as Tesla. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa spoke of this new launch as the beginning of a new story for the brand. He also emphasized that Jeep’s big goal is to try to capture a good portion of the public and the electric vehicle market.

The Wagoneer S is easily recognizable by Jeep’s trademark details and features, with the classic seven-slot grille redesigned and made more valuable by a very dramatic lighting system. The car was built on the STLA platform and features a driving range of more than 480 km, 600 hp, 836 Nm of torque, and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. Added to all of this is the Selec-Terrain system and standard all-wheel drive, details that have always characterized the Jeep brand and always aim to provide customers with top-notch off-road performance. The Wagoneer S’s interior stands out for its interweaving of luxury and cutting-edge technology. Upon entering its interior, the eye-popping sight that steals the show is definitely the 45-plus-inch maxi-screen, which is integrated of the 12.3-inch central infotainment system and a dedicated 10.25-inch display exclusively for the passenger. It looks like a real digital command center that makes the journey inside even more pleasant and enveloping.

The Wagoneer S Launch Edition will be made available to the U.S. market with a starting price of $71,995. Competition in the electric SUV segment is sure to be very high, especially considering industry giants such as Tesla, which offers models such as the Model Y and Model X, whose starting prices are $44,990 for the former and $77,990 for the latter.

Jeep’s strategy is sharp and focused. The goal is to try to win new and numerous customers, which also makes possible a ‘duel’ of its own with Elon Musk’s automaker. Jeep’s plan is to launch new models in important segments of the market, going to offer a range with various powertrain options that includes electric motors, plug-in hybrids and light hybrids. Only in this way can the needs of a large number of users and possible buyers be met, leaving maximum freedom of choice.

At the moment, Jeep is not abandoning traditional engines altogether, precisely to stick to its strategy of wanting to please most customers. Therefore, at the moment we can see the Wagoner S as an electric SUV with high-end features that comes with all the potential to excel the matching sector in the automotive market.