Jeep unveils the new Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept

Jeep is known worldwide for pushing the limits of capability design through its rugged and capable concepts. The brand now showcases its Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept. This rugged, all-electric SUV concept can easily transition from pavement to off-road, demonstrating the versatility of the STLA Large platform and the Jeep Wagoneer S lineup, officially announced in recent hours.

“Like all Jeep SUVs, the new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is descended from a rich heritage and composed of legendary capability, innovative design, and flexibility to offer the best on-road and off-road,” said Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep. “The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept car, based on the flexible STLA Large platform, showcases what the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S lineup is truly capable of, whether it’s tackling tight turns with ease or traversing new terrain off the beaten path.”

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk is the perfect blend of all-electric 4xe functionality and brand design

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept debuted alongside the all-new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, the Jeep brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle, currently available only in North America. Designed for markets around the world, the Wagoneer S will launch first in the United States and Canada in the second half of 2024, before arriving in other global markets.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept features all the capabilities of the new production vehicle and takes off-road exploration to the next level. The standard Selec-Terrain system’s Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco, and Sport functions are enhanced with Rock mode and a driver-selectable electronic rear axle lock. The trail-ready, four-wheel-drive concept car is also equipped with rugged 31.5-inch off-road tires. It boasts lifted suspension and an aggressive front and rear design that includes heavy-duty tow hooks and functional air extractors to improve high-pressure zone performance in high-speed conditions.

The distinctive front expression of the Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept tells the story of an SUV engineered to drive and thrive on dusty trails and rocky terrain. The iconic illuminated grille features a bolder, more rugged look with Storm Grey metallic accents.

The concept’s special edition exterior color is rich with features designed for the toughest adventures, including an anti-glare hood decal, aircraft-inspired flush badging, orange front and rear tow hooks, exclusive 18-inch multi-piece wheels, laser-cut aluminum roof rack, and dual-pane panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept interior has been outfitted for adventure with soft surfaces wrapped in Mantis Green synthetic material and accented with meteorite-inspired genuine stone veneer. Storm Dark metallic accents and Radical Red anodizing are used to visually highlight the vehicle’s capability features.

The redesigned octagonal steering wheel design allows the driver to lock their hand into the preferred position for precise control. The concept’s instrument panel features a functional transverse grab bar for passenger stability off-road. Exposed fastening elements and threaded inserts are incorporated into the handle to mount tools, devices, and accessories. Behind the handle, the instrument panel is accented with an exclusive meteorite-inspired genuine stone veneer that is natural, durable, and adds a visual connection to the geological elements from which the concept car is crafted.

The front seats maintain the balance of sport and luxury found in the standard Jeep Wagoneer S. The heated and ventilated seats are wrapped in Mantis Green with an exclusive perforated chevron pattern. The wrapped trim includes ultraviolet-accented stitching with decorative fabric piping.

The doors and center console feature a new modular cargo management system with reconfigurable elastic straps that allow the user to customize storage and organization of tools. The center console features a large open storage bin with wireless phone charger and multiple USB outlets to power all the modern tools and accessories essential for outdoor adventures.