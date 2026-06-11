This Jeep Gladiator hides an 840 hp Demon under the hood

AMW4x4, the American specialist in high-performance Jeep conversions, has released one of the most extreme builds ever developed on the Gladiator platform. The project is called the AMW840 Demon 8LUG and starts from a radical idea: fitting the supercharged V8 from the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon into a pickup designed for serious off-road use. The example currently for sale shows just over 700 km, around 435 miles, on the odometer, wears a Purple Reign body colour and carries a price of $239,995.

Supercharged Demon V8 transforms the Jeep Gladiator into an extreme off-roader

The engine is the supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI Demon V8, supplied as a crate engine from the Mopar catalogue and capable of delivering 840 hp and 1,044 Nm of torque. Integrating it into the Gladiator required much more than a simple engine swap. AMW4x4 redesigned the cooling system with a 36 mm radiator and an 850 W electric fan, installed a 220-amp alternator, dedicated engine mounts, a sealed cold air intake, an upgraded fuel system and ECU-calibrated boost management. The transmission uses the eight-speed ZF 8HP95, while a RockTrac transfer case with a 4:1 low-range ratio manages torque distribution.

The 8LUG name points to perhaps the most important part of the project. AMW4x4 completely reworked the axle package. At the front, a Dana 60 with an air locker and 4.88 gearing handles the load, while the rear uses a Dana 80 with the same approach. Reinforced axle shafts and braided steel brake lines complete the mechanical package, both necessary solutions for managing torque levels that would overwhelm any standard axle setup.

AMW4x4 also developed a long-arm suspension layout with dual-rate springs calibrated for HEMI engines, Falcon 3.3 Fast Adjust remote-reservoir shocks and adjustable control arms. Forged 17-inch beadlock wheels put the power to the ground through 40×13.50R17 Nitto Trail Grappler tyres. The Barbarian Brake Package handles stopping power, with slotted discs and red eight-piston calipers.

The cabin tries to keep pace with the rest of the build. The seats feature leather upholstery with AMW logos, the steering wheel uses carbon fibre and includes paddle shifters, while a dedicated sound-deadening package treats the floor. Each example receives a numbered plaque with its build date, a detail that frames the AMW840 Demon 8LUG more as a collector’s item than a vehicle designed for everyday use.