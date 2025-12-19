Jeep tops 1 million vehicle sales in 2025, confirming its global role within Stellantis

As 2025 draws to a close, Jeep is posting an overall positive result, further strengthening its role as a global brand within the Stellantis group. With a lineup of thirteen models aimed at the world’s major markets, four design centers, and ten manufacturing sites, the American brand has surpassed the one-million-vehicle sales mark, demonstrating a strong ability to adapt to the needs of different continents in terms of products, technology, and design.

In Europe, Jeep continues to deliver solid results. Italy once again stands as the brand’s leading European market and its third largest globally, with around 60,000 registrations recorded over the course of the year.

Jeep exceeds 1 million vehicles sold in 2025, driven by global growth

Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first B-segment SUV, marked a turning point, earning numerous awards. Its success stems from a blend of modern design, functionality, and technological solutions tailored for everyday use without sacrificing Jeep’s core spirit. Alongside Avenger, the new Compass raises the bar in the C-SUV segment by focusing on improved comfort, advanced connectivity, and off-road capability, while preserving the brand’s iconic styling.

In the coming months, the lineup will expand further with the arrival of the Wagoneer S and Recon. The former aims to redefine the D-SUV segment through a mix of refinement, performance, and electrified 4xe solutions, while the latter is strongly off-road oriented, offering open-air driving and versatility suited to family and urban use as well. Jeep thus confirms a philosophy that combines toughness, safety, and versatility, with the goal of reaching a 50% share of electrified vehicles in the D segment by 2026.

Within the European context, between January and November 2025 Jeep held a 1% share of the overall market and a 1.8% share in the SUV segment alone, recording notable growth in countries such as Portugal, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Once again, Italy remains the brand’s main pillar in Europe.

Jeep Avenger achieves excellent results in Europe, especially in Italy

Driving these results is above all the Jeep Avenger, which has surpassed 230,000 units sold since its launch thanks to an exceptionally comprehensive range. The model is available as a fully electric version, e-Hybrid, gasoline with manual transmission, and electrified 4xe with all-wheel drive, allowing it to effectively cover the B-SUV segment, now the second most important in Europe. Avenger is currently sold in 62 countries, underscoring its global reach.

In Italy, Avenger continues to stand out as the best-selling electric SUV and B-SUV, both in 2024 and in the January–November 2025 period, with a 5.63% share of the SUV market and over 16% of the B-SUV BEV segment. Thanks to these figures, Jeep has consolidated an overall market share of 4.2% and 7.4% in the SUV segment, with more than 65,000 deliveries expected by the end of 2025.

Supporting the brand’s growth is also the third-generation Compass, a global SUV that has already surpassed 2.5 million units sold worldwide. Based on the STLA Medium platform, it offers a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. The Jeep Compass is designed to strike a balance between urban use, long-distance comfort, and off-road capability. With outputs of up to 375 hp, a range of up to 650 km, refined aerodynamics, and systems such as Selec-Terrain, the model fully embodies Jeep’s traditional versatility, reinterpreted for the modern era.