The new Jeep Compass for the North American market is expected to take shape in Belvidere, according to the latest reports. The Illinois plant, idle since February 2023 and considered all but doomed in recent years, will return to operation in 2027 with production of the new compact SUV, followed about a year later by the next-generation Jeep Cherokee. The news comes from U.S. union sources and marks an important revival for one of Stellantis’ most symbolic industrial sites in the United States.

New Jeep Compass to be built in Belvidere from 2027, followed by Cherokee

The Stellantis Belvidere plant is therefore preparing for a rebirth thanks to two key models and an investment exceeding $600 million, which will go toward reopening the factory, reorganizing production lines and restoring hundreds of jobs. At full capacity, Stellantis expects around 3,300 employees to be involved in the Compass and Cherokee programs, including new hires and returning workers who had been laid off during the closure.

Perhaps the most surprising detail concerns the technical direction of the new North American Compass. According to Mopar Insiders, the model will launch with a traditional gasoline engine and mechanical all-wheel drive, a much more conventional setup compared to the hybrid-focused strategy used in Europe. Electrified versions are expected to follow later in the model’s lifecycle, once the market proves more receptive.

This decision reflects Stellantis’ intent to offer more flexible and affordable solutions in the United States, where demand for hybrids and EVs continues to fluctuate. Meanwhile, production is scheduled to begin in April 2027, marking the plant’s true return to full activity after years of uncertainty.