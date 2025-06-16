Jeep, the unbeatable conditions for Renegade, Compass and Commander in June

Jeep Renegade Altitude at R$ 125,990 and Compass Sport at R$ 153,990 are some of the special conditions. Jeep Commander Longitude 7-seater from R$ 240,490.00 to R$ 205,990.00. In addition to the discounted versions, the brand also offers zero installments in 36 installments and super value in case of used car trade-in

Jeep Brazil unmissable offers in June

For those who wish to have a brand new Jeep in their garage, the time has come! The brand, a benchmark among SUVs, is offering unmissable deals in June for the purchase of Renegade, Compass or Commander, during Jeep’s “Last Chance” campaign.

Throughout the month of June, the Renegade Altitude, equipped with a 176-hp turbocharged engine, 6 airbags, 17-inch wheels, Jeep Traction Control+ and many other standard features, will drop from R$142,990.00 to R$125,990.00 and enjoy super value on used trade-in. The Longitude version can be purchased at zero interest in 36 installments and also enjoys super value added on trade-in.

The Compass Sport, a benchmark among midsize SUVs with unique design, comfort and technology, is also on offer. Starting at R$ 189,990.00, the version is available for R$ 153,990.00 during the month. The other versions can also be purchased at zero interest in 36 installments. All versions offer excellent value for money in case of trade-in of used cars.

For those looking for a car with room for seven people, equipped with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technologies, sophistication and ruggedness, the Commander Longitude starts from R$ 240,490.00 to R$ 205,990.00. The Limited offers a zero interest rate in 36 installments, as well as super-valuation of used vehicles.

Anyone who chooses to purchase a zero-mileage Jeep model produced in Brazil can also enjoy the peace of mind of a 5-year warranty, participate in the brand’s loyalty program, Jeep Wave, and go places only a real Jeep can take you!

For more information and details on conditions, visit: https://ofertas.jeep.com.br .