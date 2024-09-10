Jeep Renegade 2025: four new versions debut in Brazil

In Brazil, the Jeep Renegade has established itself as a benchmark both in the SUV market and among off-road adventure enthusiasts. Throughout its brilliant history, it has blazed new trails, explored uncharted paths, and won the hearts of motorists. Now, the brand presents the evolution of this revolution with the new versions of the 2025 range: Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara, and Willys. These models further increase the vehicle’s competitiveness while maintaining loyalty to its original essence. This concept is at the heart of the new advertising campaign created by Fbiz, launched on Friday, September 6, during the interval of the telenovela Renascer on Globo.

“The Jeep Renegade is an undisputed icon, the gateway to the Jeep universe. It carries the brand’s legacy and is now available with four new versions, ready to continue this success. In the new campaign, we want to go beyond highlighting the model’s attributes. We want to present the new versions – Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara, and Willys – and demonstrate that the Renegade offers countless adventures and unique moments,” says Frederico Battaglia, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communication at Stellantis for South America.

The film, produced by Landia under the direction of Nina Torres, follows the adventures of a couple aboard a Jeep Renegade Sahara. As they admire the starry sky through the panoramic sunroof, the protagonist hints at the existence of parallel universes, where alternative versions of themselves live their own adventures. The narrative transports us to these different realities, showing the couple aboard the Renegade Altitude, Night Eagle, and Willys. The film reaches its climax with a dynamic sequence that presents the four new models in action, concluding with the slogan: “Renegade Line 2025. An entire universe of adventures”.

The campaign extends beyond the television spot, including targeted content and activations on the SporTV channel during WSL broadcasts and soccer matches. Carla Cancellara, VP of Creation at Fbiz, explains the concept behind the campaign: “We are exploring new territories through the idea of alternative realities, a very current theme. In this scenario, each new version of the Renegade becomes the protagonist of a unique adventure. Our goal is to stimulate people’s imagination, showing the endless possibilities offered by the Jeep Renegade. We want to create an emotional connection with the public, encouraging them to explore new horizons with this vehicle”.