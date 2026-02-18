Jeep teases the return of the Grand Cherokee with HEMI V8

It seemed like a closed chapter, yet the V8 at Stellantis may still have more to say. During an event in California, Joe Aljajawi, head of engineering for the updated Jeep Grand Cherokee, hinted at something unexpected. When asked about a possible return of the Hemi V8, he invited enthusiasts to “stay tuned,” a clear signal that the brand continues to listen to its customers. In fact, Jeep appears to have renewed this focus in the new Stellantis era, following the departure of Carlos Tavares as CEO.

Stellantis hints at possible Hemi V8 return for Jeep Grand Cherokee

In recent years, the V8 gradually disappeared from the Grand Cherokee lineup. In 2023, the 5.7-liter Hemi left the two-row WL74 version, and in 2024 it also exited the long-wheelbase WL75 variant. Everything pointed to a final decision, closing an era for Jeep’s large SUV. Yet today, signs of change have begun to emerge.

The updated Jeep Grand Cherokee has already reached the market, but it currently relies on other engines. The range includes the proven 3.6-liter V6 and the newer turbocharged Hurricane four-cylinder, both modern and efficient, though not always able to guarantee the 7.055 lb (3,200 kg) towing capacity that remains essential for a significant portion of North American customers.

No official confirmation exists, yet the Hemi has not disappeared. It still powers the Wrangler, will likely return on the Gladiator, and remains a cornerstone of the Ram 1500 lineup. This raises a natural question: why not simply replace it with the turbocharged Hurricane inline-six, which in its most powerful forms surpasses the V8 in pure output? For many enthusiasts, the answer goes beyond numbers. The sound and character of a V8 deliver emotions that no badge or specification can truly replace. More details may arrive as part of the new strategy that Antonio Filosa will present on May 21, when he unveils the group’s updated industrial plan.