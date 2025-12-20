Jeep adds the Sahara trim to the Gladiator lineup for the first time

Jeep expands the Gladiator lineup by introducing the Sahara trim for the first time, adding a new option aimed at buyers who want a balance between off-road capability and everyday comfort. With this move, the brand broadens the appeal of its midsize pickup without moving away from its core identity. Inspired by the historic Sahara nameplate first introduced in 1988, the 2026 Jeep Gladiator Sahara combines a confident look with practical features that add refinement while preserving the unmistakable Jeep character.

Jeep introduces the Sahara trim to the Gladiator lineup for the first time

At the same time, this new trim offers a modern interpretation of the versatility that has always defined the brand. Thanks to a configuration designed for all seasons and multiple driving scenarios, the Gladiator Sahara targets customers who use their pickup daily but still expect solid off-road credentials. Body-color exterior details create a cleaner and more cohesive appearance, while the interior focuses on comfort and functionality. As a result, standard equipment delivers a well-balanced mix of style, usability, and durability.

From an exterior design standpoint, Jeep enhances the Gladiator Sahara with body-color fender flares and a three-piece modular hardtop, both finished to match the bodywork. These elements reinforce the truck’s solid stance and improve visual continuity, while Jeep retains its signature modularity. Moreover, 18-inch alloy wheels paired with all-season tires support confident driving on both paved roads and low-grip surfaces. For drivers who want extra off-road capability, Jeep also allows an upgrade to all-terrain tires at a later stage, without additional cost.

Inside the cabin, Jeep places a strong emphasis on comfort and technology. McKinley leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel create a more premium environment. In addition, the dashboard integrates a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen that manages infotainment and connectivity. LED headlights and fog lights, remote start, keyless entry, and several advanced driver-assistance features further improve daily usability.

Finally, Jeep has already opened orders for the 2026 Gladiator Sahara in the United States, with a starting price of $47,125. This figure includes $4,685 worth of additional content compared to the Gladiator Sport S. In practical terms, the effective price increase stands at $2,210, delivering a declared added value of 53%. Customers can configure their Gladiator Sahara directly on Jeep.com or through official Jeep dealerships.