Jeep, stays a reference among SUVs in the Brazilian market, Compass takes top spot

With the Compass and Commander pair, Jeep leads in the sum of the medium and large SUV segments. Introducing new options in 2024, Renegade achieved 14% more than the previous year. Over 120 thousand units were sold during the year, with new features on all products in the Jeep lineup. Extended to 5 years the warranty on the entire Jeep National line on new vehicles, an extra option that is greatly appreciated by consumers, who gain loyalty by feeling reassured by the guaranteed assistance.

Jeep reference in Brazil

The news was published by Stellantis in an official press release on Jan. 6. Inside, it talks about the Jeep brand continuing to be a reference among SUVs and celebrating, for another year, the Compass’ leadership among midsize vehicles. The model thus celebrates eight consecutive years in first place in this category, with more than 50 thousand units sold and a market share of 27.8 percent in 2024.

Successful in Brazil since the start of production, Compass and Commander, together in terms of number of registrations, also ensure Jeep’s leadership in the medium and large SUV segments with 66,986 units and 21.4 percent of the market in 2024. During the year, the duo debuted several sporty versions equipped with the new Hurricane 2.0T engine, which places them among the fastest SUVs in Brazil, in addition to ADAS level 2 technology available in all versions of the models, which are at the forefront of semi-autonomous driving technology in the country.

During 2024, the Renegade enriched its lineup, which was revamped and became even more competitive with the Altitude, Night Eagle, Sahara and Willys versions offering a full list of equipment in both 4×2 and 4×4 traction, covering more than 95 percent of the segment with a complete range. In this way, the model secured a 14 percent increase in sales over the previous year, completing more than 53 thousand units registered in the year.

Reinforcing the commitment to offering customers iconic products and differentiated service, the warranty for Jeep’s entire national lineup was extended to 5 years on new vehicles in 2024. In addition, a 2-year warranty was added for owners of used cars with year/model between 2022 and 2024.

More than 100,000 cars registered in 2024

“We experienced another important year for Jeep in Brazil, with more than 120 thousand cars registered in 2024, a year in which we also reached 1 million units sold in our country. These numbers reinforce the legacy of the Jeep brand as a reference in the SUV segment and point to an even more promising future,” celebrates Hugo Domingues, Jeep brand vice president for South America.

Jeep unveiled in Brazil in 2024 new additions to the Wrangler and Gladiator, revamped internally and externally, offered in a Rubicon version that provides a unique equipment package on the market, designed to deliver the most extreme adventures with authentic Jeep off-road capability. In addition, the brand has also added an extra dose of technology to the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, equipped with the Jeep Adventure Intelligence connected services platform in the new range.