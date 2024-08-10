Jeep launches extreme Wrangler and Gladiator in Brazil

After launching Compass and Commander with new powertrains and renewing the Renegade range, the brand presents more novelties for its enthusiasts. The new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator arrive in Brazil in their most extreme versions. Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are, without a doubt, the most authentic Jeep models, as together they translate the values and represent exactly what the brand believes in. Moreover, they are responsible for the growth of imported Jeep models, whose sales have practically tripled in the last three years.

“Jeep has renewed its portfolio in Brazil, we have already brought updates to Renegade, Compass and Commander and, of course, our ultimate symbols of off-road capability could not be missing: the Wrangler and the Gladiator. They are unique in the world. Their ability to overcome challenges will impress any car and adventure lover. These two models offer, at the same time, the famous Jeep design, its legendary 4×4 off-road capabilities and the possibility to explore maximum freedom in the open air,” said Hugo Domingues, Jeep Vice President for South America.

“Their Rubicon version, with equipment and technologies different from everything we see in the Brazilian market, demonstrates how the Jeep brand aims to meet the demand of its customers for unique products capable of taking our customers to places that no other model is able to reach,” he added.

Available for Brazil in the Rubicon configuration, which constitutes the maximum expression of the Jeep brand’s heritage and DNA, the new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator confirm the brand as a true benchmark for those with an exploratory spirit. The new 2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator arrive with the incomparable design of these iconic brand models. The new front grille welcomes the traditional seven slots of the Wrangler and Gladiator, with an updated look featuring textured black slats, neutral gray metallic trim and body-colored edges.

The models are also equipped with new 17-inch wheels with an exclusive design and mixed-use tires. The black wheel arches and roof give the vehicles a two-tone effect, making their look even more sporty and modern. New colors are also offered, such as Anvil Grey, Hydro Blue and Earl Blue (available on the Wrangler). Additionally, black, bright white, granite gray and red complete the options.

The refined interiors of the new Wrangler and Gladiator are rich in cutting-edge features and technologies, along with traditional Jeep functionality and versatility. The historically inspired center console features clean, sculpted shapes. The wraparound instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces in fabric or polyurethane with contrasting embossed stitching. New AMPS mount settings are now present at the top of the dashboard.

The new models include, as standard, the premium cabin package, which features acoustic front windows and additional sound-absorbing foam on the windshield, front hood and center pillars, ensuring an even quieter ride. One of the great novelties is the completely renewed interiors in both models, with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system, the largest and most advanced screen ever available on Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, which integrates the award-winning fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system and is positioned clearly visible at the top of the center console, above the new rectangular internal air vent. The external air vents maintain their characteristic circular shape.

The new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the move. Functionality has been improved for front-row passengers with standard dual USB C ports, allowing devices to be charged up to four times faster. In total, up to seven USB A and C ports for both rows of seats. The 12-volt accessory outlets, also standard, are located in various parts of the models. To complete the comfort and convenience, both models have received new power seats for front passengers.