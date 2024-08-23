Stellantis showcases new Fiat, Jeep, and Ram launches at 47th Expointer

Stellantis brands are among the main protagonists of the 47th edition of Expointer, the largest outdoor agricultural fair in Latin America. The automotive group is present at the event with the exhibition of a wide range of Fiat, Jeep, and Ram models, and will present their latest innovations. Visitors will be able to admire 31 vehicles up close, distributed across three stands. Expointer 2024 takes place from August 24 to September 1, from 8:00 AM to 8:30 PM, at the Assis Brasil Exhibition Park in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul. It’s an opportunity for the public to get to know new products from the brands that make up the leading automotive company in Brazil and South America.

The confirmed novelties for the 47th edition of the fair begin with Fiat, which will present for the first time to the event’s audience the Argo Endurance, a new version of one of the public’s most beloved sedans. Another highlight of the brand is the Titano, a model launched this year to complete its pickup portfolio, and the Scudo and Ducato MY25.

Jeep, on the other hand, will bring to the event the Wrangler, the ultimate symbol of off-road capabilities, and the Renegade MY25 with the new versions launched at the end of July. The public will also appreciate the novelties from Ram, which will be present at the event with the recent launches of Rampage Rebel Ignition Edition and 2500 Rodeo Edition.

With almost all models of its range on display, Fiat will have 19 vehicles exhibited during the fair. In addition to the Argo Endurance, which will be exclusively displayed during the event, visitors will also be able to discover Fiat Professional, a program of products, services, and solutions for the brand’s professional customers, and Connect////me, a connected services platform that offers more than 30 features. Finally, at the Fiat stand, there will be Argo Trekking, Cronos Precision, Fastback Impetus, Mobi, Fiorino, Scudo, Ducato, Fastback Abarth, and Pulse Abarth, as well as several versions of the Strada, Toro, and Titano pickups.

Jeep, a reference brand in the SUV field, will be present at Expointer with five models including Wrangler, Compass, and Commander in the Blackhawk version, equipped with the 2.0 Hurricane 272 HP engine, which reflects all the sportiness of the brand. Visitors will also be able to admire the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, which represents the best and most modern generation of this icon that embodies the legitimate representation of the Jeep essence, as well as the Renegade Night Eagle, the new version of the 2025 line of the most powerful SUV in its category.

One of Stellantis’ automotive brands most closely linked to the agricultural universe couldn’t be absent from Expointer 2024. At the Ram stand, there will be seven vehicles, including the 1500 Rebel, the 3500 Longhorn, and the Rampage in the Rebel, Laramie, and R/T versions.

The event’s audience will also have the opportunity to discover two special and exclusive series for the Brazilian market: the Rampage Rebel Ignition, a special series of Rampage that arrived to celebrate the milestone of 1 year of success of the first Ram pickup developed and produced in Brazil, and the 2500 Rodeo Edition, a model limited to 77 units that honors the 77th anniversary of the first rodeo held in the country. In addition to the brand’s novelties, Ram is also a sponsor of the Brazilian Association of Crioulo Horse Breeders (ABCCC) in the Golden Brake final, which will be held on the last weekend of Expointer.