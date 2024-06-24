Jeep Renegade EV European version may not match U.S. pricing

During the investor conference held in recent weeks, Stellantis announced that the new generation of Jeep Renegade will be marketed in North America starting from 2027. The SUV, particularly popular among European drivers, will also be available in an electric version with a starting price below $25,000, just over €23,000 at the current exchange rate.

This new condition could lead to possible changes in the sales approach for this specific model in Europe. The future of the SUV now appears more uncertain in terms of sales availability in the Old Continent. The Jeep Renegade has indeed succeeded in making the brand more popular in Europe. This was achieved by focusing on a model capable of revising the numbers in the popular B-Segment, a particularly vibrant sector in the European market.

The small Jeep-branded SUV was launched in 2014, focusing on European production to better characterize a product intended for the Old Continent market. The Jeep Renegade has been produced in Melfi, Italy, and since 2022 has been joined by the new Jeep Avenger, a smaller SUV produced by leveraging Group synergies at the Polish plant in Tychy, where Alfa Romeo Junior and Fiat 600 are also produced.

According to some rumors, Jeep is now developing the new generation of Jeep Renegade, focusing on the availability of internal combustion and electric powertrains, drawing from the economies of scale available within the Stellantis Group, and especially on the availability of the modular low-cost Smart Car platform, the same used for Citroën C3 Aircross and Fiat Grande Panda.

The production of this new model, according to some unconfirmed rumors, should take place in India and then begin marketing by the end of 2025. This will allow for containment of production costs and direct the Renegade to North America at attractive prices, in line with the availability of an LFP battery for the electric variant and with final assembly to be carried out in Brazil as is already the case with the current generation of Jeep Renegade. Consequently, once on the market, we will also see a change in strategy in terms of the model’s positioning in the market.

Some additional rumors, such as those reported by L’Argus and Automotive News Europe, say that the Jeep Renegade dedicated to the European market will not arrive before the end of 2026 or early 2027. This model will be based on the new STLA Small platform with exclusively electric power, useful as a base for the upcoming Peugeot 208 and 2008 as well.

However, it should be noted that in terms of series production, if a new generation of Jeep Renegade is indeed made available in Europe, production will not be carried out in Melfi as it has been so far. This plant is undergoing a profound transformation useful for managing future models to be produced, all based on the STLA Medium platform. In any case, it seems that production would still remain in Europe, although the price list should see an increase compared to that of the American variant.