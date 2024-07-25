2025 Jeep Compass debuts in the U.S.: subtle updates and price adjustments

While waiting for a new generation, which will take at least another two or three years in the U.S., the new 2025 Jeep Compass has made its debut. Ready to arrive at dealerships soon, the crossover will have a base price of $26,495. That’s $595 more than last year’s model, which started at $25,900. Higher-end variants undergo variable price increases, as the Latitude rises by $100 to start at $30,865. The Limited version, on the other hand, sees a $795 increase as it now starts at $34,540.

What’s new in the 2025 Jeep Compass for the United States

The changes for the 2025 Jeep Compass are not extensive. Jeep has announced the introduction of a new limited-edition color called Joose. Additionally, the Latitude’s Attitude Special Edition package has undergone a $100 price increase. The 2025 Compass offers fewer color options: the Sport model now offers five colors instead of the previous seven, while the Trailhawk has eliminated two two-tone options, including Baltic Gray.

Despite minimal changes, the entry-level 2025 Jeep Compass Sport now comes equipped with LED headlights and 17-inch aluminum wheels. This version also includes a six-speaker audio system, a 7-inch cluster display, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Buyers will also find an assortment of standard driver assistance systems, including Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking. The Jeep Compass also has a rear seat reminder and a ParkView rear camera with active grid lines. Power is provided by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 200 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, paired with a standard all-wheel drive system.