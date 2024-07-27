Jeep Renegade is a success in Brazil: here are three new versions and a limited edition of 500 units

The model that drove Jeep‘s growth in Brazil, the Renegade, has already enjoyed great moments of glory, becoming the best-seller in its category. In 2024, nearly 10 years after its 2015 debut, it reached the milestone of 500,000 units sold. Jeep has also just announced new features for the 2025 Renegade line.

Jeep Renegade 2025: new features for all versions, including the special edition

The vice president of the Jeep brand in South America, Hugo Domingues, introduced the Renegade‘s new features to the press. According to Domingues, less than 4% of global brands can define themselves as iconic, and Jeep is among them, with the Renegade as one of its main representations. “The Renegade’s silhouette, in the B-SUV segment, is unique, more square and robust. When it was launched in 2015, there were only three models in this category, which today has about 18 different models,” he explained.

Three new versions were announced for the Jeep Renegade: Altitude, Night Eagle, and Sahara, along with a special Willys edition, produced in only 500 units. The new features also include a price reduction, making the model more competitive and optimizing market coverage from 60% to 95%.

Renegade offers a five-year warranty, similar to that already applied to the Compass and Commander models at the beginning of the year when they received a new engine for the sport versions. Another initiative is the recertification of used cars, which will guarantee another year of warranty for each car, for production from 2015 onwards.

As for the versions available in Brazil, the Jeep Renegade Altitude replaces the Sport, offering a design with off-road appeal, new 17-inch wheels, black-painted roof, and mud flaps. The Longitude, on the other hand, has a new multimedia center and 18-inch wheels with painted finish. The roof is painted black, and it also features autonomous emergency braking, fatigue detector, lane change monitoring, rear camera, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and roof rack.

The Night Eagle reintroduces the “dark” package, including 18-inch wheels with dark finish, darkened grilles and logos, and the Sting Grey option. The Jeep Renegade Sahara, inspired by the Jeep Wrangler, features new 18-inch wheels and exclusive finishes, with a black-painted roof, special decal, and the Slash Gold color, exclusive to this configuration.

The Trailhawk version, the top of the range, is aimed at off-road enthusiasts. It features 17-inch wheels with painted finish, leather seats, 9-speed automatic transmission, and off-road suspension with greater ground clearance.

The Jeep Renegade Willys is the special edition limited to 500 units, inspired by the original Jeep models from the 1940s. The Willys features decals inspired by the first Jeeps, Recon Green color, standard sunroof, seats with embossed Willys lettering, and new 17-inch wheels with ATR+ tires.