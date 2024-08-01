2026 Jeep Commander: new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine spotted in testing

Jeep is testing a new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine for the Commander, planned for the 2026 model. This engine will replace the current 2.0 Turbo Diesel unit offered in the Overland variant. Despite the introduction of the new engine, the market strategy is likely to remain unchanged, with the SUV continuing to be sold in a single diesel version.

The 2026 Jeep Commander prototype has been spotted testing a new diesel engine

Recently, Autos Segredos caught the Jeep engineering team by surprise during comparative tests between the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine and its predecessor. The white and green two-tone prototype was equipped with the new engine, while the grey specimen had the current 2.0 TD engine. The new 2.2 Turbo Diesel is expected to develop around 200 HP, with torque around 45 kgfm. The transmission will remain the nine-speed ZF automatic.

The drivetrain of the 2026 Jeep Commander 2.2 Turbo Diesel will be optional 4×4, with the possibility of electronically engaging low-range gears. From an aesthetic point of view, no significant changes are expected: the prototype maintains the appearance of the current range. However, Jeep is likely to introduce new standard equipment for the SUV. The launch of the new model is expected in the first half of 2025.

Despite Jeep launching new electric vehicles on the market, including the recent Wagoneer S, and other electric models being in development, the brand does not intend to abandon internal combustion vehicles. The reason is linked to poor sales of Stellantis brands in North America and beyond, but also because electric vehicle sales seem to be declining. For this reason, focusing exclusively on electric vehicles at the moment is too big a gamble. Jeep’s goal, in fact, is to reach 1 million vehicles sold in the United States and, to do so, it also needs combustion vehicles.