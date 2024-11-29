Jeep Recon: this could be its final design

Jeep continues to pursue its ambitions in the electric vehicle sector with a new model whose launch is now imminent. The Jeep Recon represents a fully electric version of the legendary Jeep Wrangler, while maintaining the same adventurous spirit that has always characterized the Jeep brand.

Here’s how the new Jeep Recon should appear in its final version

Recently, spy photos have leaked on the web capturing some prototypes of this model being tested in Michigan. During testing, the vehicles were partially unveiled, allowing a closer look at what will be the final design of the Jeep Recon. The details that emerged, supported by renderings created by digital artist Nikita Chuicko and published on the Kolesa website, are quite accurate. After all, it wasn’t difficult to imagine the vehicle and complete the picture, as the spotted cars already had minimal covering, clearly revealing the main design lines.

The Jeep Recon maintains the iconic seven-slot grille that has always distinguished Jeep models, but it remains to be clarified whether this model will have integrated lighting, as in the concept unveiled in the first half of 2023. The vehicle’s design incorporates many classic features, such as square lights positioned at the extremities, and a series of elements that emphasize its off-road nature.

These include removable doors, robust bumpers, flared fenders, and a full-size spare tire mounted on the rear tailgate. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with roof rails and off-road tires mounted on 17-inch wheels, giving the Recon a look that’s definitely ready for any type of adventure, both on and off the traditional path.

The Jeep Recon will be built using Stellantis’ STLA Large Transverse platform, a base shared with models like the Wagoneer S and Chrysler Airflow. Meanwhile, the new generation Dodge Charger will adopt an STLA Large Longitudinal platform, which will also be used for the second generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia models, as well as the successor to the Maserati Levante. This platform is designed to support internal combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains, but the Recon is expected to follow the trend toward a fully electric motor.

Although powertrain details haven’t been revealed yet, it could offer the same features as the Jeep Wagoneer S, which employs a 600-horsepower powertrain with a 100 kWh battery pack, allowing a range of over 480 km. While the Recon hasn’t yet confirmed official specifications, it’s speculated that it will focus on high-level off-road performance, maintaining Jeep‘s typical “adventurous” approach. The presence of the Selec-Terrain traction management system and an e-locker axle suggests that the Recon will be a car designed to tackle difficult terrain without compromising urban performance.

Some rumors indicate the possibility that the Jeep Recon might also be available with an internal combustion version, utilizing the same STLA Large platform that supports ICE powertrains. Although such a derivative could represent a direct challenge to the Wrangler, an ICE offering might also cannibalize demand for the latter, making its introduction less certain. Despite this, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jeep decided to follow this path.

Initially, production of the future vehicle was planned for this year, but it seems the timeline has been delayed. Now an official presentation is expected in 2025, with the model potentially arriving in showrooms in 2026.