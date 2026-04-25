Jeep Recon may have all the right ingredients, but the market is getting tougher

Jeep Recon is getting ready to debut in the United States and Europe, where it will replace the Wrangler in the brand’s lineup, but the Wagoneer S story suggests that its market launch could prove more difficult than expected.

The trajectory of Jeep’s first electric SUV for the U.S. market is hard to ignore. After an encouraging start between January and September 2025, with more than 10,400 units sold thanks to its sporty positioning and 600 horsepower, the model collapsed in the following months.

Jeep Wagoneer S collapse is raising questions ahead of the Jeep Recon launch

The cancellation of the $7,500 federal tax credit removed one of its strongest selling points, and registrations fell to 613 units between October 2025 and March 2026, then dropped to just 175 units in the first quarter of this year. Stellantis decided not to build the 2026 model-year version, explaining that it needed to revise the battery, software, and vehicle features. In the meantime, the Wagoneer S still starts at $67,195, supported by a $7,750 incentive, while production in Toluca, Mexico, also exposes it to the impact of import tariffs.

In that context, the Recon arrives on paper with all the ingredients to win buyers over, including removable doors, up to 650 horsepower, and a claimed range of 230 miles. Even so, it will have to face a U.S. market that has shown growing resistance to expensive electric models. Ram offers another sign of that trend. In recent months, the brand canceled the electric pickup originally known as the Ram 1500 REV, a name that will now identify the new range-extender pickup instead, a solution seen as more suitable for customers who still are not ready to move fully to electric power.

Europe may tell a different story. There, the Recon will fill the space left by the Wrangler in a market where several countries still offer incentives for EV purchases and where emissions rules are pushing automakers to accelerate electrification.

The key questions are whether Stellantis can position the model at a competitive price and whether the Wagoneer S experience has already led to improvements in software and charging support, two areas that likely hurt the brand’s first electric attempt.