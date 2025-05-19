Jeep Performance Parts unveils rooftop tent concept for Jeep Wrangler

The new system will be on display during the Overland Expo West, featured on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser concept that debuted at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah . Created in partnership with Dometic and developed through the Stellantis Star*Up intrapreneurship program, the camping solution is the perfect overlanding accessory

May 16, 2025 , Flagstaff, AZ – Today at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar announced an innovative, conceptual camping solution for the Jeep Wrangler by unveiling the Awning and Rooftop Tent (ARTT) concept.

Shown fully set up on top of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser concept: Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar has announced an innovative, conceptual camping solution for the Jeep Wrangler.

Designed specifically for the four-door Jeep Wrangler, the ARTT concept was created in partnership with Dometic, a global market leader in the mobile living industry, to provide a premium, lightweight, low-profile, all-in-one awning and rooftop tent system.

Rooftop tents continue to grow in popularity, but poor aerodynamics and added high-mounted weight often present a challenge for overlanding enthusiasts. Constructed with a carbon-fiber shell, the aerodynamic and lightweight ARTT concept eliminates the need for a heavy roof rack system by efficiently and safely attaching directly to the Jeep Wrangler’s roof.

Easily folded into the ARTT’s lightweight, aerodynamic, carbon-fiber shell, the ARTT concept includes an easy-to-pitch tent using Dometic’s AIR Frame Inflation technology and an integrated awning that swings out 270 degrees. Inside the tent, there is room for a queen-size mattress. Another key differentiator from other rooftop tent systems is that the interior of the ARTT can be accessed from inside the Jeep Wrangler through the removed freedom panels. In addition, an interior carbon-fiber step that protects the center console is included.

“The lightweight and compact JPP Awning and Rooftop Tent concept is the perfect accessory for adventure-seeking Jeep Wrangler owners, whether they are overlanding across long distances or decide to go on a spur-of-the-moment quick weekend getaway,” said Mike Koval, senior vice president and head of sales operations, Jeep brand. “We’re excited to see consumer reaction at Overland Expo West to our newest innovative concept for our enthusiast Jeep brand customers.”

The new JPP ARTT system is being shown on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser concept, recently unveiled at the 2025 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. With a striking solar flash and satin black two-tone exterior, the ultimate outdoor adventurer, the Wrangler 4xe Sunchaser, now carries all the necessary gear for multi-day activities from sunup to sundown. Several conceptual exterior components highlight the extreme functionality of one of the most capable off-road vehicles on the planet.

Notable exterior modifications:

2-inch lift kit

Concept vented high-top steel fender flares

Concept side storage boxes with integrated MOLLE panel

Warn winch with custom front winch guard/push bar

37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires

Roof storage rack

Rock rails

Notable interior modifications:

Custom two-tone leather seats

Custom leather wrap on mid-bolster IP, door armrest and center console lid

All interior trim pieces painted gloss black

All-weather floor mats

IP multi-accessory rail

The JPP ARTT concept system was developed as part of the Stellantis Star*Up intrapreneurship program, an idea incubator for Stellantis employees encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit and consumer-focused mindset creating innovative mobility products and services.