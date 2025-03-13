Mopar Canada unveils pricing for the limited edition Mopar ’25 Ram 1500 RHO

Mopar Canada is preparing to launch a jewel for high-performance off-road enthusiasts. The new Mopar ’25 Ram 1500 RHO represents the pinnacle of exclusivity in the North American pickup landscape, with an extremely limited run of just 25 units destined for the Canadian market, part of a global production of only 250 units, with 225 dedicated to the US market.

Mopar reveals the price for Ram 1500 RHO special package

This special vehicle transforms the concept presented at the SEMA Show 2024, bringing to the road a concentration of power and all-terrain capability in a package meticulously curated by Ram‘s sports division. Under the massive hood beats the HURRICANE six-cylinder engine in its High Output configuration: a 3.0-liter twin-turbo capable of unleashing 540 horsepower and 706 Nm of torque. The performance is worthy of a pure sports car, with a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 13.1 seconds, impressive numbers for a pickup of this size.

The Diamond Black Crystal Pearl body is enriched with blue and gray side graphics featuring the iconic Omega M logo, while the raised stance of 52 mm ensures a ground clearance of 300 mm. The massive 35-inch tires on 18″ wheels with beadlock technology complete a look that doesn’t go unnoticed, further emphasized by the most generous widened fenders ever seen on a Ram 1500.

The specific equipment includes distinctive elements such as the integrated spare wheel carrier in the bed, the characteristic RamBar, reinforced side steps, and coordinated blue tow hooks. A set of Bilstein BlackHawk e2 adaptive dampers, paired with independent front suspension with aluminum components and a five-link rear system, ensures high performance on any terrain.

Inside, the cabin combines functionality and luxury with Natura Plus leather seats enhanced with perforated suede inserts, complete with massage function and 12 electric adjustments. The onboard technology represents the best available, with an infotainment system based on a 14.5-inch screen, a dedicated 10.25″ passenger display, and a color head-up display.

The lucky buyers of the 25 Canadian units will have to invest $134,320 (including shipping), with a $7,995 premium for the Mopar ’25 package. In return, they’ll receive not only a unique vehicle but also an exclusive kit containing a numbered certificate, a personalized rendering, a professional tool set, and dedicated accessories. Deliveries will begin in spring at selected Ram dealerships, marking the arrival of what promises to be one of the most sought-after and collectible pickups in recent years.