Jeep Wrangler, off-road icon gets electrified

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the plug-in hybrid that allows consumers to explore all kinds of trails, from the city to the most extreme terrain, with zero emissions and top-notch performance. With more than 50 km of electric range in the urban cycle and a combined power output of 380 hp, the Wrangler 4xe is sure to become ideal for those looking for a versatile, powerful and sustainable car

The Jeep Wrangler, suitable for every situation

Because of its design, its “offroad” features and its adaptability and being perfectly versatile, the Jeep Wrangler proclaims itself as the direct heir to being able to go anywhere and do anything of the original Jeep Willys. Like its famous predecessor, it is capable of taking on any kind of challenge in the form of mud, river ford, rocks, sand, and snow without any kind of problem and also offering an exceptional level of safety, comfort, and towing capability. Its latest innovations, for example, 4xe plug-in hybrid technology or the most advanced driver assistance features, combine the wild look of the Jeep Wrangler with the era of energy transition and digitization.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe also set out to prove that electrification can also mean freedom, practicality and performance, even if you find yourself in more extreme circumstances and terrain. With its advanced plug-in hybrid technology and an electric range of more than 50 kilometers in the urban cycle, it is certainly an ideal car for making the most of everything the city and wild terrain has to offer, efficiently and sustainably. Thanks to 4xe technology, it also makes available all-wheel drive in zero-emission mode, with 380 hp of combined power and a maximum torque of 637 Nm.

Performance and equipment of the Wrangler

As we anticipated just above, the car is suitable for daily city use thanks to its more than 50 km of electric range. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe also does not encounter problems on off-road routes due to very special features. Thanks to 4xe technology, it can be driven with all-wheel drive in all-electric mode, with 380 hp of maximum combined power. These are numbers that give the car the opportunity to boast its ‘Trail Rated’ qualities with full merit and are accompanied by an excellent improvement in road performance with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. All this with the great possibility of being able to fully charge the battery in less than 3 hours.

Depending on the equipment level, Jeep’s off-roader provides consumers with two advanced all-wheel drive systems. They are permanently active on-demand (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), state-of-the-art Dana axles, electric front and rear Tru-Lok axle locking, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front stabilizer bar disconnect. These features not only turn it into a sustainable and efficient 4×4 vehicle (with fuel consumption of about 3.5 liters per 100 km in hybrid mode and CO 2 emissions almost 70 percent lower than the gasoline version according to the WLTP cycle), 4xe technology ensures that those who get behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler have a very pleasant and noteworthy drive.